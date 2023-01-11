POTOMAC 63, GAR-FIELD 60: The visiting Panthers outscored the Red Wolves 21-9 Tuesday in the fourth quarter to rally to the Cardinal District victory.
Jayden Harris scored a team-high 25 points for Potomac (5-0, 12-2), while Peter Mitchell chipped in with 12 and Kenny DeGuzman with 10.
Potomac shot 54 percent from the field (22 of 41) and was 15 of 22 from the free-throw line. Harris totaled three of Potomac’s four 3-pointers.
Daunte Williams scored 31 points and added seven rebounds for Gar-Field (2-2, 3-8). Williams was 12 of 18 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Gar-Field was 24 of 49 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Potomac was up 24-17 at the end of the first quarter before Gar-Field led 33-31 at halftime. The Red Wolves outscored the Panthers 18-11 in the quarter to take a 51-42 lead.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 75, HYLTON 54: Tavarres Riley scored 27 points, Shamar Sisco 22 and EJ Reid 10 as the visiting Eagles improved to 2-2 in the Cardinal District and 6-2 overall.
Aaron Duncan contributed six points and eight rebounds.
Riley had nine field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Sisco had seven field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Shaun Farmer totaled 16 points to lead Hylton (0-5, 3-11).
COLGAN 60, WOODBRIDGE 46: Nate Ament converted five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the host Sharks won their first Cardinal District game of the season. Ament had nine field goals overall and was 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith added 16 points and Eann Pennix 13 for Colgan (1-3, 9-3).
For Woodbridge (1-3, 6-7), Dylan Simmons scored 21 points.
FOREST PARK 80, MANASSAS PARK 25: Winston Raford scored a game-high 16 points as the host Bruins (8-5) won their third straight with the non-district win.
Roman Hendrix added 10 points.
Tyler Morin led Manassas Park (0-12) with nine points.
PATRIOT 73, UNITY REED 37: Balanced offense helped keep the host Pioneers undefeated in the Cedar Run District as five players reached double figures.
Kaden Bates recorded 17 points followed by Jay Randall with 13, Abe Halim and Nasir Coleman with 12 each and Dezmond Hopkins with 10.
Patriot (7-0, 11-2) shot 65 percent for its 2-pointers (20 of 31), was 9 of 25 from the 3-point line and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Patriot led 36-18 at halftime.
Mahad Yusef scored 13 points for Unity Reed (1-6, 2-13).
BATTLEFIELD 50, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 47: The Bobcats are now 7-0 in the Cedar Run District and 15-0 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 51, OSBOURN 42: Tavyhan Faison scored 14 points and Tey Barbour 12 for Osbourn (2-5, 6-9), which lost its fourth straight.
GAINESVILLE 65, OSBOURN PARK 61: The visiting Cardinals (4-3, 11-4) jumped out to a 24-12 first-quarter lead and were up 43-29 at halftime.
Grant Polk totaled 23 points to lead Gainesville in scoring. He scored all his points from the field, going 9 of 17 overall, including 5 of 11 from the 3-point line.
Sean Panjsheeri added 13 points.
