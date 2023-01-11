WOODBRIDGE 53, COLGAN 50: Gabby Jackson led Woodbridge (2-2, 3-10) with 20 points and Trinity Henderson added 12.
Audrey Williams scored 14 points and AJ Jones 11 for Colgan (2-2, 7-7). Colgan led 27-25 at halftime and converted 10 3-pointers for the game. Williams led the team with four.
POTOMAC 46, GAR-FIELD 14: Lajayla Lipscomb finished with 10 points as the Panthers (5-0, 8-5) extended their winning streak to eight games following the home win.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 46, HYLTON 11: Keilana Johnson scored 12 points and Kenneah DeGuzman and Emajah Wright 11 each for Freedom (3-1, 5-5).
Wright also had eight rebounds and DeGuzman eight assists.
JOHN CHAMPE 53, OSBOURN 50: Esther Nantume led Osbourn (3-3, 9-6) with 14 points.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 52, BATTLEFIELD 27: Chloe Baird and Kayla Bigsby each had eight points for Battlefield (1-5, 5-8).
