POTOMAC 70, GAR-FIELD 60: Kyle Honore was 20 of 23 from the free-throw line Tuesday and finished with 24 points as the Panthers played their first game since Dec. 15 due to COVID protocols and last week’s snowstorm.

Frankie Lee added 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field and Terrance Bethea had 12.

For the game, Potomac (2-0 in Cardinal District, 5-2 overall) was 25 of 32 from the free-throw line. The Panthers led 28-19 at halftime and 51-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Gar-Field sophomore Chancellor Perkins led all scorers with 28 points. Perkins was 9 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 15 from the 3-point line, and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Daunte Williams had 12 points and Isaiah Crockett 10. Gar-Field falls to 0-3 and 7-6.

WOODBRIDGE 51, COLGAN 49: Michael Cooper led Woodbridge (1-0 in Cardinal District, 6-2 overall) with 11 points. Christian Blaine and Dylan Simmons added nine each.

For Colgan (1-1, 7-2), Chance Lundy had 13 points.

Woodbridge led 27-20 at halftime. Colgan outscored the Vikings 15-6 in the fourth quarter. Colgan was 8 of 18 from the free-throw line for the game.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 65, HYLTON 62: Tavarres Riley led Freedom (2-1 in Cardinal District, 4-3 overall) with 28 points, while Shamar Sisco added 14 and Jordan Perkins 13.

The Eagles led most of the game before Hylton made a run. Freedom clinched the victory by making key free throws in the end.

Lucas Scroggins had 31 points for Hylton (2-1, 10-3).

OSBOURN PARK 74, GAINESVILE 57: Logan Dwyer scored 21 points, Trey Terrell 17 and Daniel Salguero 11 as the Yellow Jackets won on the road to improve to 2-2 in the Cedar Run District and 6-4 overall.

For Gainesville (1-3, 6-5), Artem Hurtovenko totaled 18 points and eight rebounds and Grant Polk 17 points and four rebounds.

PATRIOT 51, UNITY REED 47: Nasir Coleman was the only Patriot player to reach double figures, finishing with 18.

For the game, the Pioneers (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 8-0 overall) were 20 of 62 from the field (32 percent) and 9 of 17 from the free-throw line.

For Unity Reed (0-3, 4-7), Ja’Shaun Morrison had 12 points and Jalen Morrison 10.

Patriot led 25-20 at halftime and 34-28 going into the fourth quarter.

BATTLEFIELD 61, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 44: The Bobcats improved to 3-1 in the Cedar Run District and 7-2 overall with their third straight win.