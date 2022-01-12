BATTLEFIELD 33, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 29 (OT): Sofia Miller led the Bobcats with nine points Tuesday. Battlefield is now 3-2 in the Cedar Run District and 5-6 overall.
POTOMAC 59, GAR-FIELD 21: Taylor Allen scored 12 points and Tiana Jackson and Lajayla Lipscomb 11 each for Potomac (2-0 in Cardinal District, 5-1 overall).
OSBOURN PARK 60, GAINESVILLE 24: Danielle Darfour scored 13 points, Alana Powell 12 and Hailey Kellogg 11 for Osbourn Park (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 8-0 overall).
Maddie McKenzie led Gainesville (0-4, 4-5) with 15 points.
PATRIOT 62, UNITY REED 43: Ella Negron tallied 18 points and eight rebounds, while Addisyn Banks and Emily Casey each had 12 points for Patriot (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-2 overall).
Amanie Bochu-Stokes and Ana Umana each had 12 points for Unity Reed (0-4, 1-8) and Maia Williams 10.
Patriot was 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and Unity Reed 11 of 13.
HYLTON 46, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 34: For Hylton (2-1 in Cardinal District, 4-5 overall), junior Farrah Abdallah led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Freshman Aaliyah Thrash scored 14 points and senior Trinity Mizelle had 8 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Kenneah DeGuzman had 11 points for Freedom (0-3, 1-6) and Keilani Johnson 10.
MANASSAS PARK 31, PARK VIEW-STERLING 25: After starting off the season 0-9, the Cougars (2-9) won their second straight with a home victory.
