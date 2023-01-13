GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 57, SOUTH LAKES 41: After falling behind 10-0 to the start the game, the visiting Cardinals (13-2) outscored South Lakes 29-3 the rest of the first half in the eventual non-district win Thursday.
Madison McKenzie led Gainesville with 20 points and Aashi Chhabra added 13. The two converted seven of the Cardinals' nine 3-pointers with McKenzie recording four.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 56, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 32: John Paul (6-9) scored 19 points in the first quarter to take control.
Freshman Saleema Tinner had 18 points and senior Jamie Velandria 13.
BOYS
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 67, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 52: Illya Olenev had 19 points, Jaedon Harris 14 and Dakota Sellers 11 as the Wolves (6-8) won their third straight.
