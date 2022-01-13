BOYS
GAR-FIELD 61, FOREST PARK 51: Tied at the end of the third quarter, the Red Wolves outscored the Bruins 19-9 in the final period to win their first Cardinal District game of the season Wednesday.
Chancellor Perkins scored a game-high 24 points for Gar-Field (1-3, 8-6). Daunte Williams added 18.
Gar-Field was 7 of 14 from the 3-point line with Perkins recording three and Williams two.
For Forest Park (0-3, 4-7), Brandon Edozie had 13 points.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 51, OSBOURN 35: Maddie McKenzie scored 11 points and Ella Nhek 10 as the Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday with a Cedar Run District win on the road.
This was Gainesville’s third straight game on as many nights. The Cardinals are now 1-5 in the district and 5-5 overall.
Esther Nantume led Osbourn (2-3, 6-7) with 15 points.
FOREST PARK 61, GAR-FIELD 16: Angel Jones and Trinity Galindo each had 21 points as the Bruins improved to 3-0 in the Cardinal District and 5-5 overall.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 47, OAKCREST 40: Dillena Carter tallied 11 points and Jamie Velandria nine in the Wolves’ victory.
John Paul (4-7) led 26-18 at halftime. Oakcrest rallied in the second half, but the Wolves held them off.
POTOMAC 49, HYLTON 24: Natayvia Lipscomb recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds for Potomac (3-0 in Cardinal District, 6-1 overall).
Lajayla Lipscomb had 14 for Potomac.
