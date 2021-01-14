GIRLS
PATRIOT 44, OSBOURN PARK 36: Elena Bertrand scored 12 points, Maddie McKenzie 11 and Caitlin Blackman 10 as the Pioneers won their fourth straight with a Cedar Run District win over previously unbeaten Osbourn Park Wednesday night.
Freshman Ella Negron added 10 rebounds, Blackman seven and Addisyn Banks six. Bertrand and Banks each converted key free downs down the stretch.
Maddie Scarborough led Osbourn Park (3-1, 4-1) with 13 points.
UNITY REED 50, BATTLEFIELD 46: For Battlefield (1-3, 2-3), Reese Burch had 18 points and Anna Tekampe 15.
COLGAN 76, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 25: Alyssa Andrews scored 26 points and Kennedy Fuller and Najah Perryman each had 14 for Colgan (4-0, 5-1). Colgan, which was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, led 37-19 at halftime.
Keala Johnson led Freedom (1-4, 1-5) with 11 points, while adding seven assists and five rebounds.
BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 85, GAR-FIELD 58: Four players reached double figures in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win Wednesday on the road.
Shane Feden scored 20 points followed by Dylan Simmons with 14, Jaiden Edwards with 12 and Michael Cooper with 11. Woodbridge (4-1, 4-1) has won three straight.
For Gar-Field (0-7, 0-7), freshman Chancellor Perkins tallied 23 points and Isaiah Crockett 10. Perkins was 7 of 13 from the 3-point line.
Gar-Field led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Woodbridge came back in the second by outscoring the Indians 26-12.
COLGAN 56, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 47: Noah Wheatley scored 15 points and DJ Chandler 14 as the Sharks (3-1, 3-2) won their third straight.
For Freedom (1-3, 1-4), Jalen West scored 17 points and Jordan Perkins 15.
PATRIOT 76, OSBOURN PARK 59: Trey Nelson scored 21 points and Chad Watson 16 as the Pioneers improved to 4-0 in the Cedar Run District and 6-0 overall.
Patriot led 44-20 at halftime after outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-4 in the second quarter.
Cameron Cole scored a game-high 24 points for Osbourn Park (0-4, 0-4) and Carson Miller added 19, including 15 from the 3-point line.
BATTLEFIELD 62, UNITY REED 61: Junior Bonsu scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including going 4 of 4 from the free-throw line as Battlefield (2-1, 3-1) held off the Lions. Tristen Olds added 14 points.
Sean Scott had 13 points and Jalen Morrison 11 for Unity Reed (1-3, 1-4).
