FOREST PARK 64, POTOMAC 52: The visiting Bruins put together another balanced effort Friday to take over sole possession of first place in the Cardinal District.
Junior guard Roman Hendrix led all scorers with 18 points along with 9 rebounds.
The sophomore combo of Ethan Salvatierra and Brandon Edozie chipped in 12 points each. Edozie added 8 rebounds and 3 blocks as well.
Senior guard Winston Raford and Andrew Perry added 8 points each to round out the top scorers for Forest Park (5-0, 9-5). Forest Park junior guard Jaiden McClendon Parker affected the game in multiple ways outside of scoring. His tough defense along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds were a major contribution in the win.
Kenny DeGuzman had 13 points and Peter Mitchell 12 for Potomac (5-1, 12-3). Jayden Harris, the team’s leading scorer, was held to a season-low nine points.
Potomac shot 37 percent overall from the field (18 of 49) and went 1 of 10 from the 3-point line. The Panthers were 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Forest Park led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime.
OSBOURN 68, OSBOURN PARK 55: Tey Barbour scored 38 points as the host Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak.
The junior recorded 10 field goals, include three 3-pointers, and was 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Brenden Ahlers added 12 points. Osbourn (3-5, 7-9) was 23 of 31 from the free-throw line.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 75, COLGAN 68: The host Eagles won their fourth straight.
Tavarres Riley and EJ Reid each scored 22 points and Shamar Sisco had 20 for Freedom (3-2, 7-2). Riley and Reid each scored 16 points in the second half and Sisco had 13 after halftime.
Freedom had seven 3-pointers and was 4 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith led Colgan (1-4, 9-4) with 26 points and Nate Ament had 20. Colgan recorded no 3-pointers and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
GAINESVILLE 86, UNITY REED 48: The host Cardinals were 13 of 24 from the 3-point line in Friday’s Cedar Run District victory.
Trevor Moody led Gainesville (5-3, 12-4) with 23 points followed by Grant Polk and Sean Panjsheeri with 16 each. Panjsheeri was 4 of 5 from the 3-point line, Moody 3 of 4 and Polk 3 of 5.
Gainesville was 28 of 57 overall from the field and 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
After leading 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, Gainesville outscored the Lions 22-15 in the second quarter.
For Unity Reed (1-7, 2-14), Julian Shahateet had 13 points and Mahad Yusuf 11.
WOODBRIDGE 52, GAR-FIELD 37: Caleb Thomas scored 12 points, Ja’bari Odoemenem 10 and Dylan Thomas nine as the host Vikings improved to 2-3 in the Cardinal District and 7-7 overall.
Woodbridge held Gar-Field to five points in the fourth quarter.
Daunte Williams had 14 points and Antonio James 11 for Gar-Field (2-3, 3-9). The Red Wolves were 12 of 44 from the field, including going 0 for 10 from the 3-point line.
WILLIAM MONROE 53, MANASSAS PARK 21: Jordan McGlawn and Tyler Martin each had five points for Manassas Park (0-1, 0-13).
