GAINESVILLE 75, HYLTON 18: The visiting Cardinals recorded 13 3-pointers in Friday’s non-district win.
Kennedy McCalla and Madison McKenzie each totaled three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points each.
Demi Gilliam had 11 points and Ella Nhek 10 for Gainesville (14-2).
OSBOURN PARK 75, OSBOURN 24: Sophomore Julia Matthews had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Osbourn Park (6-1, 13-3).
Freshman Jayel West had 12 points and Keyarah Rainey 11 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists.
Esther Namtume led Osbourn (3-4, 9-7) with 15 points.
PATRIOT 40, BATTLEFIELD 22: The host Pioneers led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter en route to its sixth straight victory Friday.
For the game, Patriot (5-1, 11-4) posted 14 steals. Senior Emily Casey had all four of her steals in the third quarter as the Pioneers outscored the Bobcats (1-6, 5-9) 11-1.
Junior Ella Negron led Patriot with 13 points to go along with five rebounds. Senior guard Sydney Smith added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists and senior Addisyn Banks had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Banks was the only Patriot player to shoot free throws, going 1 for 2. The game only had two officials instead of the usual three.
Chloe Baird had eight points for Battlefield.
BRENTSVILLE 53, SKYLINE 31: Alden Yergey scored 17 points and Cara Vollmer 15 as the visiting Tigers (1-0, 10-3) won their Class 3 Northwestern District opener Friday.
Brentsville led 34-16 at halftime.
POTOMAC 59, FOREST PARK 19: Tiana Jackson scored 14 points and Taylor Allen 10 as the Panthers (6-0, 9-5) won their ninth straight.
COLGAN 67, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 42: Host Colgan (3-2, 8-7) had four players finish in double figures.
AJ Jones led the way with 16 followed by Audrey Williams with 13, Mariah Barksdale with 12 and Bea Quiroz with 11.
For Freedom (2-3, 5-6), Keilani Johnson had 20 points, two assists and six rebounds.
WOODBRIDGE 62, GAR-FIELD 34: Trinity Henderson scored 21 points and Miya Semenuk had 12 to lead Woodbridge (3-2, 4-10).
