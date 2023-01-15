BOYS
COLGAN 67, EASTERN VIEW 64: Skyler Smith scored 24 points and Nate Ament 18 as the host Sharks improved to 10-4 Saturday.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 76, COLLEGIATE 60: Amarion Custis scored 22 points, Jadeon Harris 18, Julian Garcia 12 and Nathan Senai 11 as the Wolves (7-8) won their fourth straight.
HAYFIELD 76, POTOMAC 34: The Panthers (12-4) shot 27 percent from the field in the non-district loss to the defending Class 6 state champions at West Springfield High School.
Potomac was 12 of 44 overall from the field, including going 2 of 18 from the 3-point line.
Harlem Lions led Potomac with 10 points.
MATOACA 86, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 64: Tavarres Riley scored 24 points and Shamar Sisco 17 as the Eagles (7-3) lost at the Lawson Jr. Classic at Petersburg High School.
PETERSBURG 58, FOREST PARK 42: The Bruins fell to 9-6 at the Lawson Jr. Classic at Petersburg High School.
WT WOODSON 49, WOODBRIDGE 36: Torian Clark-Stewart led Woodbridge (7-8) with 10 points at West Springfield High School.
GIRLS
ELIZABETH ANN SETON (MD) 74, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 23: Jamie Velandria had 15 points for John Paul (6-10).
