Isaiah Wimbush scored 15 points and added five rebounds, two assists and one block Thursday as the host Freedom boys basketball team defeated Forest Park 54-42.
Jordan Perkins added 13 points and four steals for the Eagles (2-3 in Cardinal District, 2-4 overall).
Freedom took the lead with two minutes left in the game to pull away for the victory.
For Forest Park (2-1, 2-1), KC Clark had 11 points.
