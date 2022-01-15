OSBOURN PARK 54, OSBOURN 51: Logan Dwyer converted a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift the host Yellow Jackets to the Cedar Run District win Friday.

Dwyer finished the night with eight points to go along with six assists.

Sophomore Trey Terrell led Osbourn Park (3-2, 7-4) with 20 points, including 12 from the 3-point line. Two of his 3-pointers provided decisive baskets in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Tay Faison added 15 points and six rebounds and set up Dwyer’s game-winning shot. Freshman RJ Jones scored eight points and junior Josh Okuadido had nine rebounds.

Osbourn Park, which plays Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside High School, finished with nine 3-pointers for the game.

For Osbourn (3-3, 6-8), Tey Barbour had 17 points and Idiris Johnson 10.

WOODBRIDGE 47, GAR-FIELD 35: Brian Jackson scored 13 points, Michael Cooper recorded 12 points and seven rebounds and Christian Blaine had seven assists as the Vikings improved to 2-0 in the Cardinal District and 7-2 overall.

Chancellor Perkins had 16 points for Gar-Field (1-4, 8-7) and Daunte Williams 10.

Gar-Field was 13 of 50 from the field, including 5 of 20 from the 3-point line, and Woodbridge 20 of 53, including 4 of 19 from the 3-point line.

Woodbridge led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. The Vikings then outscored the Red Wolves 11-2 in the third quarter.

POTOMAC 50, FOREST PARK 47: Kyle Honore finished with a game-high 24 points for Potomac (4-0 in Cardinal District, 7-2 overall).

Honore was 7 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Frankie Lee added 11 points.

Honore scored Potomac’s final 10 points, including two 3-pointers and then two free throws to preserve the 3-point win.

Potomac was 14 of 22 from the free-throw line for the game and 16 of 45 from the field, including going 4 of 17 from the 3-point line.

DK Moore had 16 points and Brandon Edozie 14 for Forest Park (0-4, 4-8).

COLGAN 56, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 52: Troy Gulley scored a game-high 26 points for Colgan (2-1 in Cardinal District, 8-2 overall). Gulley was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Sharks were 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Colgan led at halftime 26-21 and Freedom led 40-38 going in to the fourth quarter.

For Freedom (2-2, 4-4), Tavarres Riley had 19 points, Shamar Sisco 14 and Isaiah Wimbush 10.

GAINESVILLE 67, UNITY REED 57: Phoenix Shahateet had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Grant Polk 19 points and seven rebounds and Artem Hurtovenko 10 points and nine rebounds for Gainesville (2-3 in Cedar Run District, 7-5 overall).