POTOMAC 58, FOREST PARK 49: Natayvia Lipscomb recorded 35 points and 15 rebounds Friday as the host Panthers won their fourth straight and remained unbeaten in the Cardinal District.

Potomac is now 4-0 and 7-1.

For Forest Park (3-1, 5-6), Angel Jones scored 29 points.

GAINESVILLE 46, UNITY REED 33: Maddie McKenzie led Gainesville (2-5 in Cedar Run District, 6-5 overall) with 18 points.

WOODBRIDGE 71, GAR-FIELD 18: Amani Melendez had 19 points and Reina Washington 18 for Woodbridge (2-0 in Cardinal District, 5-4 overall).

COLGAN 55, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 45: Peyton Ray recorded five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Colgan (2-1 in Cardinal District, 6-5 overall).

Najah Perryman added 10 points.

For Freedom (0-4, 1-7), Kenneah Deguzman had 20 points.

OSBOURN PARK 56, OSBOURN 24: Hailey Kellogg converted six 3-pointers, including five in the second quarter, to finish with 22 points for Osbourn Park (4-0 in Cedar Run District, 9-0 overall).

Kori Cole added 10 points.

PATRIOT 48, BATTLEFIELD 19: The Pioneers are now 4-0 in the Cedar Run District and 8-2 overall following Friday’s win.

Battlefield is 3-3 and 5-7.

BISHOP IRETON 106, SETON 21: Mary Pennefather had 10 points for Seton (1-3).