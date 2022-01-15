POTOMAC 58, FOREST PARK 49: Natayvia Lipscomb recorded 35 points and 15 rebounds Friday as the host Panthers won their fourth straight and remained unbeaten in the Cardinal District.
Potomac is now 4-0 and 7-1.
For Forest Park (3-1, 5-6), Angel Jones scored 29 points.
GAINESVILLE 46, UNITY REED 33: Maddie McKenzie led Gainesville (2-5 in Cedar Run District, 6-5 overall) with 18 points.
Jan. 14 high school boys basketball roundup: Osbourn Park tops Osbourn on Logan Dwyer's last-second 3-pointer
OSBOURN PARK 54, OSBOURN 51: Logan Dwyer converted a 3-pointer from the left wing with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift the host Yellow Jackets t…
WOODBRIDGE 71, GAR-FIELD 18: Amani Melendez had 19 points and Reina Washington 18 for Woodbridge (2-0 in Cardinal District, 5-4 overall).
COLGAN 55, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 45: Peyton Ray recorded five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Colgan (2-1 in Cardinal District, 6-5 overall).
Najah Perryman added 10 points.
For Freedom (0-4, 1-7), Kenneah Deguzman had 20 points.
OSBOURN PARK 56, OSBOURN 24: Hailey Kellogg converted six 3-pointers, including five in the second quarter, to finish with 22 points for Osbourn Park (4-0 in Cedar Run District, 9-0 overall).
Kori Cole added 10 points.
PATRIOT 48, BATTLEFIELD 19: The Pioneers are now 4-0 in the Cedar Run District and 8-2 overall following Friday’s win.
Battlefield is 3-3 and 5-7.
BISHOP IRETON 106, SETON 21: Mary Pennefather had 10 points for Seton (1-3).
The Patriot Pioneers defeated the Battlefield Bobcats 53-52 on Friday night, in front of a rowdy home crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.