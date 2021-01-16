BOYS
PATRIOT 63, BATTLEFIELD 53: The Pioneers outscored the Bobcats 35-18 in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Battlefield led Patriot (5-0, 7-0) 35-28 at halftime and outscoring the Pioneers 22-10 in the second quarter.
Chad Watson scored a game-high 20 points for Patriot followed by Jacarius Randall with 11 and Trey Nelson with 10. Patriot was 18 of 22 from the free-throw line, while Battlefield was 10 of 11.
Tristen Olds had 16 points and Dorian Golanski 14 for Battlefield (2-2, 3-2). The two combined for seven 3-pointers.
WOODBRIDGE 55, COLGAN 48: Shane Feden scored 19 points and Michael Cooper 10 as the Vikings (5-1, 5-1) won their fourth straight. Feden scored all his points from the field with five 2-pointers and three 3-pointers.
For Colgan (3-2, 3-3), Noah Wheatley had 11 points.
HYLTON 45, FOREST PARK 36: Kelby Garnett scored 22 points to lead Hylton (3-3, 4-3).
For Forest Park (2-2, 2-2), Leon Farley finished with 10 points.
WILLIAM MONROE 66, BRENTSVILLE 55: Trey IIevbare scored 20 points and John Simms 12 in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District loss.
The Tigers are now 1-4 in the district and 1-4 overall.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 62, BATTLEFIELD 49: Elena Bertrand tallied 18 points, Caitlin Blackman 13 and Ella Negron 12 as the Pioneers (5-0, 5-2) won their fifth straight.
Negron also recorded eight rebounds.
For Battlefield (1-4, 2-4), Anna Tekampe finished with 20 points, including going 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. Keitha Ngeleza added 10 points.
OSBOURN PARK 57, OSBOURN 25: Alex Harju tallied eight points and Hailey Kellogg seven for Osbourn Park (4-1, 5-1).
COLGAN 51, WOODBRIDGE 32: Alyssa Andrews scored 15 points and Peyton Ray added 12 (all off 3-pointers) for Colgan (5-0, 6-1).
Amani Melendez had 17 points to pace Woodbridge (2-3, 2-3). Colgan led 29-16 at halftime.
WILLIAM MONROE 49, BRENTSVILLE 32: Alden Yergey had 16 points and Cara Vollmer 11 in Brentsville’s season opener.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 48, Unity Reed 42
Central-Woodstock 68, Manassas Park 30
