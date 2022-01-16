BOYS
BENEDICTINE 75, SETON 71 2 (OT): Jack Vander Woude scored 37 points for Seton (5-5). He was 12 of 25 from the field, including going 8 of 17 from the 3-point line.
Seton was 11 of 23 from the 3-point line as a team.
EDISON 55, WOODBRIDGE 52: The Vikings missed 15 layups and were 7 of 15 from the free-throw line in Saturday’s loss at West Springfield High School.
Brian Jackson led Woodbridge (7-3) with 14 points. Michael Cooper had seven points and 10 rebounds.
LIBERTY-BEALETON 54, GAINESVILLE 46: Grant Polk had 13 points and six rebounds for Gainesville (7-6).
STAFFORD 61, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 54: For Freedom (4-5), Tavarres Riley had 23 points, Shamar Sisco 12 and EJ Reid 10.
RIVERSIDE 70, OSBOURN PARK 53: Trey Terrell scored 17 points and Logan Dwyer 11 for Osbourn Park (7-5).
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 56, LIBERTY-BEALETON 35: Four Cardinals reached double figures Saturday in the non-district win.
Maddie McKenzie had 12 points, Ella Nhek and Delaney Gilliam 11 each and Kendyl Maxwell 10. Gainesville is now 6-6.
MANOR 68, FOREST PARK 42: Trinity Galindo scored 16 points and Angel Jones 10 as the Bruins (5-7) lost on the road.
Forest Park shot 25.8 percent from the field and trailed 39-12 at halftime.
WAKEFIELD 50, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 47: Kenneah Deguzman scored 20 points and recorded five assists for Freedom (1-8).
