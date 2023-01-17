Brandon Edozie totaled 19 points and nine rebounds as the host Bruins (6-0, 10-6) held off Woodbridge 61-55 Monday in a Cardinal District boys basketball game.
Winston Raford added 16 points for Forest Park and Roman Hendrix finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Woodbridge (2-4, 7-9) was led by Caleb Thomas with 14 points.
