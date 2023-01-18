OSBOURN 58, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 54: With under a minute left in Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game, Tey Barbour went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to break a 54-all tie and lift the host Eagles to the win.
Osbourn (4-5. 8-9) trailed 52-51 with :41 remaining in the game when Will Everson-Claggett hit a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up by two. Freedom-South Riding tied the game on a reverse layup by Alex Bokman.
Barbour was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and hit both free throws. Barbour was fouled again after a Freedom miss and converted his final two free throws.
For the game, Barbour was 11 for 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points. Brenden Ahlers added 12 and Tavyahn Faison 11.
GAINESVILLE 58, JOHN CHAMPE 56: Preston White recorded two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give the Cardinals (6-3, 13-4) the Cedar Run District win on the road.
Grant Polk led Gainesville with 17 points followed by White with 14 and Trevor Moody with 12. Gainesville was 8 of 17 from the 3-point line, 21 of 43 overall from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime.
PATRIOT 80, OSBOURN PARK 44: Jay Randall scored 17 points and Kaden Bates and Nasir Coleman 11 each for visiting Patriot (9-0, 13-2).
Randall was 7 of 9 from the field. For the game, Patriot was 33 of 56 (59 percent) from the field, including going 26 of 39 from 2-point range.
The Pioneers led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter and 51-19 at halftime.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 93, GAR-FIELD 82: Tavarres Riley totaled 34 points, including 20 in the first quarter, to lead the visiting Eagles (4-2, 8-3). Shamar Sisco had 18 points and Daniel Ehichioya 10.
Riley converted 12 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. Overall, Freedom was 17 of 20 from the free-throw line and totaled nine 3’s.
Freedom scored a season-high 50 points by halftime in taking a 14-point lead.
For Gar-Field (2-4, 3-10), Daunte Williams had 29 points, Chris Barnes 18, Elijah Waldden 14 and Antonio James 10. Waldden was 4 of 4 from the 3-point line.
BATTLEFIELD 68, UNITY REED 47: Maddux Tennant scored 20 points, Hasan Hammad 15 and Carter Cramp 10 as the visiting Bobcats improved to 8-1 in the Cedar Run District and 16-1 overall.
Julian Shahateet led Unity Reed (1-8, 2-15) with 13 points and Marselis McCormick had 10.
COLGAN 65, HYLTON 44: Skyler Smith continued his hot scoring hand for Colgan, totaling 20-plus points for the third straight game. He finished with 25 points on 10 field goals (three 3’s) and going 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
Nate Ament had 12 for Colgan (2-4, 11-4).
Calvin Speed was the leading scorer for Hylton (0-6, 3-12) with 12 points.
SETON 68, BETHEL ACADEMY 63 (OT): Host Seton (9-5) outscored Bethel 14-11 in the extra period.
Dominic Nguyen led Seton with 25 points. Luke Vander Woude had 15 and Patrick Nguyen 13.
MERIDIAN 67, MANASSAS PARK 32: Jordan McGlawn had 16 points for Manassas Park (0-2, 0-14).
