OSBOURN PARK 56, PATRIOT 44: Alana Powell and Kori Cole each scored 16 points and Keyarah Rainey added 10 points and five steals as the visiting Yellow Jackets remained in first in the Cedar Run District Tuesday.
Patriot is the only team to beat Osbourn Park (7-1, 14-3) in district play this season.
The Yellow Jackets took control in the third quarter with an 11-0 run that helped them outscore Patriot 21-8 in the period.
For Patriot (5-2, 11-5), Ella Negron scored 16 points, including 12 in the first half, and added five rebounds. Addisyn Banks had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Patriot shot 49 percent from the field for 2-pointers and was 0 for 6 from the 3-point line and 10 of 16 from the free-throw line.
OP led 15-11 at the end fo the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime.
GAINESVILLE 81, JOHN CHAMPE 15: Demi Gilliam and Madison McKenzie combined for 47 points in the Cardinals’ Cedar Run District win at home.
Gilliam finished with 24 points and McKenzie 23. Gilliam recorded 10 field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. McKenzie had eight field goals (4 3’s) and three free throws.
Gainesville is now 5-2 in the district and 15-2 overall.
WOODBRIDGE 62, FOREST PARK 39: The host Vikings (4-2, 5-10) won their fourth straight as Imani Sandres and Gabby Jackson each scored 14 points.
COLGAN 56, HYLTON 32: Brianna Long scored 12 points, Audrey Williams 11 and AJ Jones 10 for Colgan (4-2, 9-7).
Colgan led 24-18 at halftime.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 50, GAR-FIELD 27: Keilani Johnson led Freedom (4-2, 6-6) with 16 points and Keilana Johnson had 12.
BRENTSVILLE 57, WARREN COUNTY 11: The visiting Tigers led 35-2 at halftime in the Class 3 Northwestern District win Tuesday.
Alden Yergey finished with 20 points for Brentsville (2-0, 11-3).
SETON 55, EPISCOPAL 41: Mary Pennefather scored 18 points and Lucy Pennefather 12 as Seton improved to 10-5 overall.
Seton jumped out to a 25-7 first quarter lead.
SAINT CATHERINE’S 73, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 49: St. Catherine’s shot 60 percent from the 3-point line in the second half to pull away for the win.
Jamie Velandria led John Paul (6-11) with 19 points.
