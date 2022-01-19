MANASSAS PARK 69, MERIDIAN 65: The Cougars hit key free throws late in the fourth quarter to win its Class 3 Northwestern District opener Tuesday at home.

Payton Simmons and Jace Garza led Manassas Park (1-0, 2-6) with 20 points each.

Simmons added seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block, while Garza have five rebounds and two blocks. Those two along with Devin Chambers (11 points, three 3-pointers) converted the free throws down the stretch.

Simmons also took a charge in the fourth quarter that helped turn the momentum back in Manassas Park’s favor.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 57, GAR-FIELD 47: Tavarres Riley scored 24 points and Isaiah Wimbush 13 for Freedom (3-2 in Cardinal District, 5-5 overall).

Gar-Field (1-5, 8-8) led Freedom 36-34 at the end of the third quarter before the Eagles outscored the Red Wolves 23-11 in the fourth.

Chancellor Perkins had 17 points for Gar-Field and Isaiah Crockett 14. Gar-Field was 18 of 21 from the free-throw line and 18 of 47 from the field.

Freedom was 21 of 53 from the field and 4 of 14 from the free-throw line.

HYLTON 56, COLGAN 53: Kelby Garnett had 22 points and Lucas Scroggins 21 for Hylton (3-2 in Cardinal District, 11-4 overall).

Skylar Smith led Colgan (2-2, 8-3) with 13 points followed by Chance Lundy with 11 and Micah Ferguson with 10.

WOODBRIDGE 68, FOREST PARK 44: Michael Cooper recorded 17 points and eight rebounds, Brian Jackson 13 points and five rebounds and Jaiden Edwards 11 points as the Vikings (3-0 in Cardinal District, 8-3 overall) won at home.

For Forest Park (0-5, 4-9), DK Moore had 16 points and Brandon Edozie 10.

OSBOURN 55, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 47: Tey Barbour scored 27 points to lead Osbourn (4-3 in Cedar Run District, 7-8 overall).

Barbour had 10 field goals, including five from the 3-point line, and was 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.

JOHN CHAMPE 61, GAINESVILLE 58: For Gainesville (2-4 in Cedar Run District, 7-7 overall), Phoenix Shahateet had 24 points and six rebounds and Grant Polk 17 points, five rebounds and five 3-pointers.

PATRIOT 77, OSBOURN PARK 60: After leading by four at the end of the third quarter, the host Pioneers outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-11 in the fourth. Patriot is now 4-0 in the Cedar Run District and 10-0 overall.

Nasir Coleman was 10 of 11 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to lead Patriot with 21 points. Nick Marrero was 5 of 9 from the 3-point line to finish with 15 points and Isaiah Vick was 4 of 5 from the field, including hitting both his 3-point attempts, to total 10 points.

For the game, Patriot shot 61 percent (31 of 51) from the field.

BATTLEFIELD 61, UNITY REED 47: For Unity Reed (0-5 in Cedar Run District, 4-9 overall), Sean Scott had 14 points, Ja’len Morrison 12 and Ja’Shaun Morrison 11.

Battlefield is now 4-2 and 8-3.