UNITY REED 38, BATTLEFIELD 29: The Lions won the first Cedar Run District game of the season Tuesday.

Freshman guard Cheyenne Sweeney converted three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Ana Umana had 10 points and Amanie Bochu-Stokes eight points and 11 rebounds as Unity Reed improves to 1-5 and 2-9.

Battlefield led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter before Unity Reed outscored the Bobcats 13-2 in the second quarter.

For Battlefield (3-4, 5-8), Reese Burch had 10 points.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 51, GAR-FIELD 22: Kenneah DeGuzman scored 25 points and added six assists and two steals as the Eagles won their first Cardinal District game of the season and snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Freedom is now 1-4 and 2-8.

Gar-Field falls to 0-6 and 0-13.

GAINESVILLE 61, JOHN CHAMPE 36: The Cardinals won their fourth straight as sophomore guard Maddie McKenzie scored a career-high 26 points for the first-year varsity program.

McKenzie converted eight field goals, including five from the 3-point line in the first half. She had 13 points in the first quarter with her first nine being three 3’s.

Aashi Chhabra added 10 points for Gainesville (3-5 in Cedar Run District, 7-6 overall).

FOREST PARK 53, WOODBRIDGE 50: Angel Jones scored 30 points as the Bruins (4-1 in Cardinal District, 6-7 overall) won at home.

Amani Melendez had 21 points and Reina Washington 11 for Woodbridge (2-1, 5-5).

COLGAN 57, HYLTON 17: Najah Perryman scored 13 points and Peyton Ray 11 for Colgan (3-1 in Cardinal District, 7-5 overall).

The Sharks led Hylton (2-3, 4-7) 31-12 at halftime.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 39, OSBOURN 28: Amiyana Williams led Osbourn (2-5 in Cedar Run District, 6-9 overall) with 13 points.