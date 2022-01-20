GIRLS
POTOMAC 58, COLGAN 38: The host Panthers outscored the Sharks 32-11 Wednesday in the second half to remain unbeaten in the Cardinal District.
Natayvia Lipscomb led Potomac (5-0, 8-1) with 23 points and Taylor Allen added 13.
For Colgan (3-2, 7-6), Najah Perryman scored 14 points.
OSBOURN PARK 50, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Hailey Kellogg scored 14 points and Alana Powell 12 for Osbourn Park (6-0 in Cedar Run District and 11-0 overall).
Osbourn Park recorded 10 3-pointers. Kellogg had four and Powell and Angelina Yann three each.
PATRIOT 57, OSBOURN 38: Ella Negron and Summer Upperman each scored 14 points for Patriot (5-1 in Cedar Run District, 9-3 overall).
Amiyana Williams led Osbourn (2-6, 6-10) with 14 points and Esther Nantume had 12.
BOYS
PATRIOT 52, OSBOURN 46: Jay Randall scored 15 points and Mike Ackerman and Nasir Coleman 13 and 12 point apiece as the visiting Pioneers held off a late push from the Eagles to improve to 5-0 in the Cedar Run District and 11-0 Wednesday.
Osbourn led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. Patriot outscored the Eagles 20-4 in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead.
Patriot was up 42-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Patriot was 7 of 20 from the 3-point line and 19 of 43 overall from the field. The Pioneers were 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.
For Osbourn (4-4, 7-9), Tey Barbour had 15 points and Mah’kria Brown and Brenden Ahlers 10 points each.
The Eagles shot 53 percent from the field overall, including 14 of 22 from inside the 3-point line. Osbourn was also 12 of 16 from the free-throw line and 2 of 8 for 3-pointers.
WOODBRIDGE 76, HYLTON 66: Brian Jackson totaled 20 points and five rebounds, Michael Cooper 19 points and five steals and Jaiden Edwards 14 points in the visiting Vikings’ win.
Woodbridge (4-0 in Cardinal District, 9-3 overall) hosts Potomac (5-0, 8-2) Friday.
The Vikings converted seven 3-pointers, led by Jackson with three. They were also 17 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Kelby Garnett led Hylton (3-3, 11-5) with 36 points and Dylan Wright had 12. Garnett was 20 of 23 from the free-throw line.
POTOMAC 63, COLGAN 53: Kyle Honore scored 24 points, Frankie Lee 18 and Terrance Bethea 12 for the visiting Panthers (5-0 in Cardinal District, 8-2 overall).
Honore was 9 of 19 from the field, including going 7 of 10 inside the 3-point line. He was also 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and scored Potomac’s final eight points.
Potomac was 23 of 39 from inside the 3-point line and shot 26 of 57 overall. The Panthers were 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith was Colgan’s top scorer with 15 points. The Sharks are now 2-3 and 8-4.
Colgan was 15 of 19 from the free-throw line and shot 55 percent overall from the field (17 of 31).
Potomac led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime.
