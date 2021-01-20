FOREST PARK 51, GAR-FIELD 50: Sophomore guard Azaan Sheikh scored the game-winner off a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bruins (3-2, 3-2) to the Cardinal District win Tuesday.
Gar-Field (0-7, 0-8) led by three points with under a minute to go before Forest Park retook the lead on another Sheik 3-pointer.
Gar-Field freshman Chancellor Perkins scored to put the Indians up 50-48 with 10 seconds left.
On the following inbounds play, senior guard KC Clark found Sheik for the final basket.
Sheik finished with 13 points and Chance Cathcart had 11.
Marcus Young led Gar-Field with 14 points followed by Carlton Harris with 12 and Alan Akadje with 11.
In a back-and-forth game, Forest Park led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime. The game was tied at 36-all going into the fourth quarter.
Gar-Field was 18 of 43 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. Forest Park was 19-40 and 9 of 18.
HYLTON 56, FREEDOM 34: Lucas Scroggins scored 15 points and Eric Adams 11 for Hylton (4-3, 5-3).
UNITY REED 57, OSBOURN PARK 48: Ja’Shaun Morrison recorded 17 points and eight rebounds and Brandon Pritchett 13 points and seven assists as the Lions (2-4, 2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Rahim Woni scored 20 points and Cameron Cole 17 for Osbourn Park (0-5, 0-5).
MANASSAS PARK 60, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 48: Jace Garza had 18 points, Collin Griffith 13 and five rebounds and Cameron Dixon 11 points and seven rebounds for Manassas Park (4-3, 4-3). Payton Simmons recorded eight assists along with six points.
JOHN CHAMPE 84, BATTLEFIELD 53: Maddux Tennant led Battlefield (2-3, 3-3) with 15 points.
Jalen Jasper tallied 32 points to lead John Champe. He finished with 11 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
BRENTSVILLE 61, GEORGE MASON 58: Trey IIevbare tallied 20 points, John Simms 13 and Xavier Alexander 12 in Brentsville’s Class 3 Northwestern District win. The Tigers are now 2-4, 2-4.
