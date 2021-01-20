PATRIOT 82, OSBOURN 20: Elena Bertrand and Caitlin Blackman combined for 48 points and 11 3-pointers as the Pioneers (6-0, 6-2) won their sixth straight Tuesday.
Blackman totaled 25 points on 9 of 9 shooting from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Bertrand was 8 of 8 from the field to finish with 23 points. Bertrand was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and Bertrand 5 of 5.
Bertrand added seven assists and three steals, while Blackman and Malorie Upperman each had six rebounds.
Patriot led 30-4 at the end of the first quarter and 51-10 at halftime.
POTOMAC 55, WOODBRIDGE 50: Natayvia Lipscomb scored 11 points in the first quarter and 10 in the third to finish with a team-21 for Potomac (3-2, 3-2). Jewel Dixon had 14 points.
For Woodbridge (2-4, 2-4), Amani Melendez had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. McKenzie Burke added nine points and six rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 27, UNITY REED 21: Maddie Scarborough led Osbourn Park (5-1, 6-1) with 10 points.
JOHN CHAMPE 54, BATTLEFIELD 34: Anna Tekampe scored a team-high 11 points for Battlefield (1-4, 2-5).
GEORGE MASON 53, BRENTSVILLE 17: Alden Yergey totaled 10 points to lead Brentsville (0-2, 0-2). George Mason led 28-9 at halftime.
