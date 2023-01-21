BOYS
PATRIOT 68, GAINESVILLE 60: Jay Randall scored 17 points and Dezmond Hopkins 14 to lead the Pioneers (10-0, 14-2) past the visiting Cardinals Friday.
Patriot led 19-13 at the end of the first and 36-20 at halftime. Gainesville (6-4, 13-5) outscored the Pioneers 32-18 in the final period.
Patriot was 16 of 28 from the free-throw line and Gainesville 8 of 11. Gainesville was 10 of 27 from the 3-point line.
Grant Polk led Gainesville (6-4, 13-5) with 21 points. Sean Panjsheeri had 16. The two combined for eight of the Cardinals' 10 3's with Polk going 5 of 10.
BATTLEFIELD 72, JOHN CHAMPE 53: Four players reached double figures for the Bobcats (9-1, 17-1), who won at home.
Maddux Tennant led the way with 21 points followed by Carter Cramp and Ryan Derderian with 13 each and Hasan Hammad with 12.
Hammad added seven assists and Tennant eight rebounds and six assists and was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Battlefield took control in the second quarter. After trailing by five at the end of the first quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Knights 28-8 in the second quarter.
GAR-FIELD 49, HYLTON 41: The host Red Wolves (3-5, 4-10) snapped a six-game losing streak Friday.
Chris Barnes led Gar-Field with 17 points and Daunte Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Gar-Field was up 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime.
Shaun Farmer had 23 points and Cornell Houston 11 for Hylton (0-7, 3-13).
POTOMAC 65, WOODBRIDGE 50: Jayden Harris tallied 18 points, TJ Bethea 14 and Kenny DeGuzman 11 to lead Potomac (6-1, 13-4).
Potomac led 29-26 at halftime. For the game, the Panthers were 17 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Denzel Lambert and Caleb Thomas each recorded 12 points for Woodbridge (2-5, 7-10) and Dylan Simmons had 10.
SKYLINE 77, MANASSAS PARK 26: Jordan McGlawn led Manassas Park (0-3, 0-15) with seven points.
GIRLS
POTOMAC 47, WOODBRIDGE 40: Lajayla Lipscomb scored 17 points and Olivia Wright 10 as the Panthers (7-0, 10-5) won their 10th straight.
GAINESVILLE 61 PATRIOT 36: Madison McKenzie scored 20 points and Aashi Chhabra 12 in the Cardinals’ Cedar Run District win Friday.
Gainesville is now 6-2 in the district and 16-2 overall.
For Patriot (5-3, 11-6), Ella Negron scored 18 points.
BATTLEFIELD 50, JOHN CHAMPE 36: The visiting Bobcats (2-6, 6-9) broke a four-game losing streak.
Chloe Baird led Battlefield with 15 points on five 3-pointers and Jules Bauer and Sofia Miller each had 12 points.
OSBOURN PARK 60, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 29: Kori Cole scored 15 points and Alana Powell 13 as the host Yellow Jackets improved to 15-3 overall and 8-1 in the Cedar Run District.
HYLTON 46, GAR-FIELD 23: Farrah Abdallah led Hylton (3-4, 7-9) with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and Akira Walton recorded 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
Hylton led 17-12 at the half.
MERIDIAN 57, BRENTSVILLE 29: Alden Yergey was the top scorer for Brentsville (2-1. 11-4) with 19 points.
Meridian outscored Brentsville 31-12 in the second half.
