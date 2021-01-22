BOYS
GAR-FIELD 60, FREEDOM 58: Isaiah Crockett converted a lay-up off of a drive and dish from Chancellor Perkins with three seconds left to break a 58-58 tie and secure the Indians’ first win of the season.
A freshman point guard, Perkins finished with a career-high 28 points, including going 6 of 12 from the 3-point line. Marcus Young added 12 points along with a game-high nine rebounds and a team-high tying four assists as Gar-Field improved to 1-7 in the Cardinal District and 1-8 overall.
Isaiah Wimbush led Freedom (2-5, 2-6) with 22 points and five rebounds and Jordan Perkins had 16 points.
Gar-Field led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Freedom took charge in the third, outscoring the Indians 23-14.
POTOMAC 75, FOREST PARK 39: Caleb Satchell scored 15 points, Kejahn Rainey 12, Lorin Hall 11 and Anthony Jackson 10 as the Panthers (4-0, 4-0) shot 63 percent from the field. Potomac was 22 of 32 from 2-point range and 9 of 17 from the 3-point line.
Rainey was perfect from the field (5 of 5). Potomac held the Bruins to 33 percent shooting from the field (10 of 28) and led 47-17 at halftime
For Forest Park (3-3, 3-3), Jayson Whiter had five points.
HYLTON 56, COLGAN 41: Kelby Garnett scored 22 points and Lucas Scroggins 11 for Hylton (5-4, 6-4).
Frank Brown scored 14 points to lead Colgan (3-3, 3-4).
GIRLS
COLGAN 57, HYLTON 26: Alyssa Andrews scored 18 points and Kennedy Fuller 10 for Colgan (6-0, 7-2).
BRENTSVILLE 41, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 25: The Tigers won their first game of the season behind 22 points from Alden Yergey and 15 from Cara Vollmer. The two combined for six 3-pointers.
