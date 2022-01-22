MANASSAS PARK 70, SKYLINE 69: Payton Simmons hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Cougars won their Class 3 Northwestern District game on the road.

Devin Chambers led Manassas Park (2-0, 3-6) with 30 points. He converted five 3-pointers and recorded five rebounds.

Jace Garza had 19 points along with two 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Simmons totaled seven points and five assists.

OSBOURN PARK 49, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 33: Trey Terrell scored a game-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Yellow Jackets (4-3 in Cedar Run District, 8-6 overall) won at home.

RJ Jones added 12 points, including two 3’s, and five rebounds. Logan Dwyer and Tay Faison each had seven points.

UNITY REED 34, OSBOURN 27: The Lions won their first Cedar Run District game of the season as Sean Scott scored 10 points to lead the offense.

Unity Reed (1-5, 5-9) trailed 12-9 at the end of the first and 18-13 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 15-3 in the third period.

Tey Barbour had eight points for Osbourn (4-5, 7-10).

HYLTON 67, GAR-FIELD 51: Kelby Garnett had 27 points, Lucas Scroggins 11 and Rodney Johnson 10 to lead Hylton (4-3 in Cardinal District, 12-5 overall).

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead and led 31-20 at halftime.

Chancellor Perkins finished with a team-high 19 points for Gar-Field (1-6, 8-9) followed by Isaiah Crockett and Daunte Williams with 12 each.

Hylton was 25 of 55 from the field and 13 of 21 from the free-throw line. Gar-Field 15 of 45 from the field and 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 56, FOREST PARK 47: Tavarres Riley scored 35 points and added five assists, two steals and one rebound as the Eagles improved to 4-2 in the Cardinal District and 6-5 overall.

For Forest Park (0-6, 4-10), DK Moore had 21 points.

PATRIOT 67, GAINESVILLE 52: Nasir Coleman scored 16 points and Courtney Davis and Jay Randall 10 each for Patriot (6-0 in Cedar Run District, 12-0 overall).

The Pioneers shot 45 percent from the field and were 11 of 19 from the free-throw line. Gainesville (2-5, 7-8) led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. Patriot outscored the Cardinals 20-10 in the second and then 25-18 in the third.

Gainesville was 8 of 12 from the 3-point line and 18 of 34 overall from the field and 8 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Grant Polk had 12 points and four rebounds and Artem Hurtovenko 10 points and six rebounds for Gainesville.

BATTLEFIELD 61, JOHN CHAMPE 48: Jonathan Warren scored 14 points, Maddux Tennant 13 and Ryan Derderian 10 as the host Bobcats (5-2, 9-3) handed John Champe its first Cedar Run District loss of the season.

Battlefield recorded eight 3-pointers, including three by Tennant.