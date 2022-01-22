WOODBRIDGE 50, POTOMAC 24: Freshman Elawnie Wilkins scored a game-high 15 points as the Vikings handed the host Panthers their first Cardinal District loss of the season.
Amani Melendez added 11 points for Woodbridge (4-1, 7-5). The Vikings led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Lajayla Lipscomb and Taylor Allen each had nine points for Potomac (5-1, 8-2). Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac’s leading scorer, did not play.
FOREST PARK 45, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 36: Trinity Galindo and Brianna Shelton both scored 12 points and Angel Jones added 11 for Forest Park (5-1, 7-7).
Kenneah DuGuzman had 22 points and Keilani Johnson 10 for Freedom (1-5, 2-9).
UNITY REED 40, OSBOURN 34: The Lions won their second straight Cedar Run District game after losing their first five as seniors Amanie Bochu-Stokes and Ana Umana each had 10 points.
Sydney Misenko added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Unity Reed (2-5, 3-9) went on a 23-15 second-half run.
Osbourn falls to 2-7 in the district and 6-11 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 34, JOHN CHAMPE 28: Reese Burch scored 21 points as the Bobcats (4-4 in Cedar Run District, 6-8 overall) won at home.
HYLTON 46, GAR-FIELD 40: The Bulldogs are 3-4 in the Cardinal District and 5-8 overall following Friday’s win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.