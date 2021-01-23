BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 63, FOREST PARK 30: Shane Feden scored 19 points, Michael Cooper 13 and Jaden King 11 as the Vikings (6-1, 6-1) won their fifth straight.
For Forest Park (3-4, 3-4), KC Clark scored a team-high eight points.
BATTLEFIELD 70, OSBOURN PARK 38: Tristen Olds went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Friday.
Maddux Tennant added 17 points and Grant Svenson 12 for Battlefield (3-3, 4-3). Tennant converted four 3-pointers.
Carson Miller led Osbourn Park (0-6, 0-6) with 10 points.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 67, Patriot 59
Warren County 53, Brentsville 47
GIRLS
PATRIOT 58, JOHN CHAMPE 48: Caitlin Blackman and Elena Bertrand each scored 17 points and Ella Negron added 14 points as the Pioneers (7-0, 7-2) won their seventh straight. Blackman was 5 of 9 from the 3-point line and Bertrand 4 of 6.
Addisyn Banks recorded 14 rebounds for Patriot.
OSBOURN PARK 59, BATTLEFIELD 29: Alex Harju led Osbourn Park (6-1, 7-1) with 14 points and Katie Lemanski added 12. Harju recorded four 3-pointers.
Reese Burch scored a team-high 14 points for Battlefield (2-5, 2-6).
BRENTSVILLE 66, WARREN COUNTY 24: Alden Yergey scored 26 points, Cara Vollmer 19 and Kendall Meunier 10 in Brentsville’s Class 3 Northwestern District win. The Tigers are now 2-2 and 2-2.
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 45, Osbourn 42
