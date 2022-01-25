GIRLS
UNITY REED 41, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 39: Amanie Bochu-Stokes converted two free throws Monday with 9.2 seconds left to lift the Lions to their third straight win.
After Bochu-Stokes’ free throws, Unity Reed held the Eagles without a shot. Bochu-Stokes finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three seasons. She was 6 of 12 from the field.
In the second quarter, sophomore Raechal Rivers came off the bench to score seven points as Unity Reed led 24-18 at halftime.
Freshman Cheyenne Sweeney hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter that gave Unity Reed leads of 31-28 and 36-33.
For the game, Unity Reed (3-5 in Cedar Run District, 4-9 overall) was 10 of 21 for 2-pointers, 5 of 17 for 3-pointers and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.
OSBOURN PARK 47, PATRIOT 27: Kori Cole scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as the Yellow Jackets improved to 8-0 in the Cedar Run District and 13-0 overall.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 62, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 53: Sofia Ofosu led the Wolves (5-8) with 28 points and Jamie Velandria added 10 in the victory.
Saint John Paul the Great led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter before Trinity Christian rallied to take a 27-24 halftime lead.
The Wolves took the lead for good at the end of the third quarter.
BOYS
PATRIOT 62, OSBOURN PARK 52: The visiting Pioneers outscored the Yellow Jackets 19-12 in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Cedar Run District win.
Courtney Davis and Jay Randall each had 16 points for Patriot (7-0, 13-0) and Nasir Coleman 14. Patriot was 18 of 34 from the field for 2’s, 2 of 18 for 3’s and 20 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Davis was 5 of 5 for 2-pointers and 6 of 7 overall from the field.
FOREST PARK 66, MANASSAS PARK 38: Brandon Edozie recorded 19 points and nine rebounds for Forest Park (5-10).
UNITY REED 73, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 45: Sean Scott converted five 3-pointers to finish with 28 points in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win.
Jalen Morrison added 16 points for Unity Reed (2-5, 6-9).
