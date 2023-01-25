GAINESVILLE 63, OSBOURN 52: The host Cardinals (7-4, 14-5) outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the fourth quarter en route to the Cedar Run District win Tuesday.
Trevor Moody led Gainesville with 19 points, including going 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Sean Panjsheeri contributed 17 points.
Gainesville was 21 of 44 from the field overall, including 7 of 16 from the 3-point line. The Cardinals were also 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.
UNITY REED 44, JOHN CHAMPE 43: Mahad Yusef hit the game-winning basket with 12 seconds left as the Lions (2-8, 3-15) won their Cedar Run District game at home Tuesday.
Marselis McCormick and Julian Shahateet led Unity Reed with 12 points apiece.
BATTLEFIELD 69, OSBOURN PARK 57: Ryan Derderian scored 16 points, Carter Cramp and Ashton Evans 12 each and Maddux Tennant 10 as the Bobcats (10-1, 18-1) won at home.
COLGAN 53, GAR-FIELD 41: Sophomore Nate Ament led Colgan (3-4, 13-4) with 25 points.
Ament had 10 field goals (two 3’s) and was three of five from the free-throw line. Skyler Smith chipped in with 19.
For Gar-Field (3-5, 4-11), Chris Barnes posted a team-high 18 points. Gar-Field was 18 of 47 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Colgan led 16-15 at the end of the first and 31-17 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 57, HYLTON 46: Brandon Edozie had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Forest Park (7-1, 11-7). Winston Raford added 13 points.
For Hylton (0-8, 3-14), Michael Sylla had 11 points and Cornell Houston and Shaun Farmer each had 10 points.
PATRIOT 75, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDNG 52: The host Pioneers (11-0, 16-2) continue to roll.
They led 21-14 at the end of the first and 45-23 at halftime in the eventual Cedar Run District win Tuesday.
Dezmond Hopkins led Patriot with 18 points and Kaden Bates added 16.
Patriot shot 48 percent overall from the field for the game and was 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 49, SETON 47: Dominic Nguyen had 18 points and Luke Vander Woude 11 for Seton (1-1, 10-6).
WARREN COUNTY 59, MANASSAS PARK 44: Jordan McGlawn scored 27 points for Manassas Park (0-4, 0-16).
McGlawn recorded nine field goals (one 3) and was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
