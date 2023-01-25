POTOMAC 46, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 23: The host Panthers remained undefeated in the Cardinal District Tuesday by extending its winning streak to 11 games.
Lajayla Lipscomb led Potomac (8-0, 11-5) with 15 points followed by Olivea Puller and Taylor Allen with 11 each. This was Potomac’s 13th straight win over Freedom.
For Freedom (5-3, 7-8), Kenneah DeGuzman had nine points and four assists.
OSBOURN PARK 63, BATTLEFIELD 19: Freshman Samia Snead had 13 points and Alana Powell and Alex Brown 11 each for Osbourn Park (9-1, 16-3).
Powell added six assists, Brown five rebounds and Keyarah Rainey eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Chloe Baird and Kayla Bigsby each had six points for Battlefield (2-7, 6-10).
GAINESVILLE 63, OSBOURN 25: Madison McKenzie totaled 15 points and Demi Gilliam 10 for Gainesville (7-2, 17-2).
PATRIOT 50, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 31: The visiting Pioneers (6-3, 12-6) led 17-5 in the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime in the Cedar Run District win.
Junior Ella Negron led Patriot with 13 ponts and 11 rebounds. Senior Addisyn Banks added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
For the game, Patriot shot 43 percent from 2-point range and 33 percent from the 3-point line and was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line.
HYLTON 53, FOREST PARK 38: Hylton's Farrah Abdallah earned her third double-double of the season scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Akira Walton had 10 points 8 rebounds for Hylton (4-4, 8-9).
Forest Park (0-8, 1-16) led 12-3 at the end of the first half and 23-19 at halftime.
Mickaela Daguiso had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Forest Park.
COLGAN 59, GAR-FIELD 18: Audrey Williams converted five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points to lead Colgan (5-2, 10-7).
AJ Jones added 14.
BRENTSVILLE 50, WILLIAM MONROE 25: Alden Yergey paced Brentsville (3-1, 12-4) with 13 points.
Brentsville led 30-10 at halftime.
SETON 79, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 28: Lucy Pennefather totaled 28 points to lead Seton (3-0, 13-5).
Pennefather was 10 of 14 from the field. Bella Chau added 17 points and Mary Pennefather 14. Seton was 10 of 28 from the 3-point line and 33- of-64 overall from the field.
They led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 48, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 38: Jamie Velandria scored 15 points and Nina Velandria nine in the Wolves’ VCAC win Tuesday at home.
Relying on its pressure defense, John Paul (3-0, 8-12) led throughout the entire game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.