BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 51, FOREST PARK 49: Shane Feden scored a game-high 20 points Monday as the Vikings (7-1, 7-1) won their sixth straight.
For Forest Park (3-5, 3-5), Tyler Smith scored 16 points and Leon Farley 11.
BATTLEFIELD 40, OSBOURN 29: Junior Bonsu had 11 points and Maddux Tennant eight for Battlefield (4-3, 5-3).
PATRIOT 73, UNITY REED 54: Chad Watson tallied 18 points, Trey Nelson 13 and Nasir Coleman 10 for Patriot (6-1, 8-1).
After holding a 28-21 halftime lead, the Pioneers took control in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 30-14.
Sean Scott scored 17 points and Jalen Morrison 12 for Unity Reed (3-4, 3-5).
GIRLS
PATRIOT 50, UNITY REEDY 31: Freshman Ella Negron tallied 16 points and six rebounds as the Pioneers (8-0, 8-2) won their eighth straight.
Caitlin Blackman added 15 points, including going from 5 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line), and Elena Bertrand had 13 points and four assists. The two also had four steals each.
BATTLEFIELD 35, OSBOURN 30: After trailing 14-9 at halftime, Battlefield (2-6, 3-6) outscored the Eagles 21-4 in the third quarter.
Reese Burch and Anna Tekampe combined for 24 of Battlefield’s points. Burch finished with 14 and Tekampe 10.
POTOMAC 63, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 32: Natayvia Lipscomb scored 23 points and Jewell Dixon 10 for Potomac (4-2, 4-2).
FOREST PARK 47, WOODBRIDGE 28: Janiah Jones scored 16 points, Angel Jones 13 and Lydia Pedersen 10 for Forest Park (5-0, 6-0).
Amani Melendez led Woodbridge (2-5, 2-5) with nine points.
GEORGE MASON 62, BRENTSVILLE 37: Alden Yergey led Brentsville (2-3, 2-3) with 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.