PATRIOT 73, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 44: A night after scoring no points against Osbourn Park, Nick Marrero was 9 of 12 from the 3-point line to finish with a career-high 28 points Tuesday as the Pioneers (8-0 in Cedar Run District, 14-0 overall) won on the road Tuesday.
Mike Ackerman added 14 points. He was 4 of 7 from the 3-point line.
For the game, Patriot was 13 of 29 for 3-pointers and shot 52 percent overall (27 of 52) for the game.
Patriot led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime.
Tavarres Riley scores 37 as Freedom-Woodbridge wins in overtime to beat Potomac for first time since 2008
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 82, POTOMAC 78 (OT): Tavarres Riley scored 37 points as the visiting Eagles rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the P…
COLGAN 50, GAR-FIELD 45: D’Vell Garrison scored 11 points and Troy Gulley 10 as the visiting Sharks improved to 3-3 in the Cardinal District and 9-4 overall.
Daunte Williams led Gar-Field (1-7, 8-10) with 16 points, while Chancellor Perkins had 10.
Colgan was 22 of 45 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Gar-Field was 19 of 44 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Colgan led 29-19 at halftime.
OSBOURN 57, GAINESVILLE 43: Tey Barbour scored 28 points for Osbourn (5-5 in Cedar Run District, 8-10 overall).
Grant Polk scored nine points, all off 3 pointers, and added four rebounds for Gainesville (3-7, 7-8).
HYLTON 67, FOREST PARK 55: Kelby Garnett scored 26 points and Lucas Scroggins 22 to pace Hylton (5-3 in Cardinal District, 13-5 overall).
DK Moore had 15 points for Forest Park (0-7, 5-11), Samuel Norfleet 13 and Brandon Edozie 10.
JOHN CHAMPE 61, UNITY REED 32: Sean Scott and Ja’len Morrison each had 10 points for Unity Reed (2-6 in Cedar Run District and 6-10 overall).
WARREN COUNTY 51, MANASSAS PARK 49: Jace Garza had 16 points, Devin Chambers 15 and Payton Simmons 11 as the Cougars (2-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 3-9 overall) lost their third straight.
Garza added seven rebounds, Chambers five and Simmons 10 rebounds and seven assists.
