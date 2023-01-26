OSBOURN PARK 72, LIBERTY-BEALETON 70 (OT): Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-15) with 29 points Wednesday on the road.
The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ eight-game losing streak.
PATRIOT 47, LC BIRD 42: The host Pioneers outscored Bird 15-6 in the fourth period of Wednesday’s non-district win.
Bird led 23-17 at halftime.
Jay Randall was the only Patriot player to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points. The Pioneers (17-2) shot 41 percent overall from the field, including going 1 of 18 from the 3-point line. They were 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL 72, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 55: Jaedon Harris scored 22 points and Marcus Hancock and Julian Garcia 11 each for John Paul (8-10).
