UNITY REED 41, JOHN CHAMPE 32: Senior Amanie Bochu-Stokes scored 14 of her team-high 16 points Tuesday in the first half as the Lions rallied from a 14-0 deficit to take a 27-18 halftime lead.
Unity Reed outscored John Champe 20-2 in the second quarter. Sophomore Rachael Rivers scored the Lions’ other six points in the second quarter.
Bochu-Stokes finished with 11 rebounds, while Rivers had eight total points. Unity Reed was 15 of 24 for 2 pointers, 2 of 2 from the free-throw line and 3 of 22 from the 3-point line.
With its fourth straight Cedar Run District win, Unity Reed is 4-5 in league play and 5-9 overall.
POTOMAC 55, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 32: Lajayla Lipscomb recorded 18 points and 15 rebounds for Potomac (6-1 in Cardinal District, 9-2 overall).
Taylor Allen added 11.
Kenneah DeGuzman led Freedom (1-6, 2-10) with 10 points.
FOREST PARK 47, HYLTON 38: Angel Jones finished with a game-high 17 points as the Bruins (6-1 in Cardinal District, 8-7 overall) won their third straight.
Trinity Galindo and Brianna Shelton each had 10 for Forest Park.
Trinity Mizelle and Aaliyah Thrash totaled 10 points apiece for Hylton (3-5, 5-9).
GAINESVILLE 56, OSBOURN 36: Maddie McKenzie recorded five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points for Gainesville (4-6 in Cedar Run District, 8-7 overall).
Ella Nhek added 13 points.
Fantasia Payne led Osbourn (2-8, 6-12) with 11 points.
OSBOURN PARK 50, BATTLEFIELD 19: Alana Powell scored 15 points and Hailey Kellogg 10 for Osbourn Park (9-0 in Cedar Run District, 14-0 overall).
Reese Burch scored seven points to lead Battlefield (4-5, 6-9).
COLGAN 64, GAR-FIELD 26: Bea Quiroz had 14 points and Najah Perryman 13 for Colgan (4-2 in Cardinal District, 8-6 overall).
The Sharks led 33-16 at halftime. Gar-Field falls to 0-8 in the district and 0-15 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 59, WILLIAM MONROE 40: Alden Yergey and Macie Mayes combined for 40 points and eight 3-pointers as the Tigers won their Class 3 Northwestern District game on the road.
Yergey finished with 24 points and Mayes 16. Each player had four 3-pointers. Brentsville is 1-1 in the district and 9-2 overall.
SETON 54, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 38: Jackie Hugo scored 18 points, Norah Burgess 16 and Lily Vander Woude 10 for Seton (2-3).
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 53, COLLEGIATE 42: Senior Sophia Ofosu led all scorers with 24 points. Dillena Carter added nine points and three blocks for John Paul (6-8).
Collegiate led by one at half. John Paul held Collegiate to 12 points in the second half.
