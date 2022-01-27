BOYS
WOODBRIDGE 81, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 64: Christian Blaine scored 29 points and added eight rebounds and four assists as the host Vikings won their fourth straight Wednesday to remain undefeated and atop the Cardinal District.
Michael Cooper recorded 18 points and seven rebounds, Brian Jackson 10 points and six rebounds and Riley Jacobs 10 points (all in the fourth quarter) and four rebounds. Malik Hunter also had five assists, five rebounds and three steals to go along with five points.
Blaine's previous single-game high this season was 15 points in the Vikings' season opener. He also had only recorded four 3-pointers and was averaging 8.5 points a game coming into Wednesday.
Against Freedom, Blaine scored all his points from the field. He converted five 3-pointers and 7 two pointers. He totaled 16 points in the first half and 13 in the second. Woodbridge is now 6-0 in the district and 11-3 overall.
The Vikings had eight three 3-pointers and were 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.
For Freedom (5-3, 7-6), Tavarres Riley scored 24 points, Elijah Reed 16 and Isaiah Wimbush 11.
BATTLEFIELD 55, GAINESVILLE 35: Maddux Tennant scored 14 points and Jonathan Warren 11 as the host Bobcats (7-2 in Cedar Run District, 11-3 overall) won their fourth straight.
Battlefield converted eight 3-pointers.
JOHN CHAMPE 52, UNITY REED 47: Ja'Shaun Morrison scored 12 points and Mahad Yusef and Sean Scott 11 for Unity Reed (2-7 in Cedar Run District, 6-11 overall).
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 61, GAINESVILLE 39: Maddie McKenzie scored 21 points and Ella Nhek 16 as the Cardinals improved to 5-6 in the Cedar Run District and 9-7 overall.
McKenzie totaled four of Gainesville's eight 3-pointers.
WOODBRIDGE 50, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 24: Amani Melendez scored 32 points and Reina Washington 13 for Woodbridge (5-1 in Cardinal District, 8-5 overall).
Kenneah DuGuzman led Freedom (1-7, 2-11) with 13 points.
For Battlefield (4-6, 6-10), Reese Burch scored 15 points and Isabel Tovar 10.
UNITY REED 40, JOHN CHAMPE 23: Ana Umana scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the 3-point line as the Lions played their third straight game in as many nights and came away with their fifth straight win to improve to 5-5 in the Cedar Run District and 6-9 overall.
Sidney Misensko added nine points and four rebounds and Maia Williams eight points, three rebounds and three assists. Unity Reed led 18-9 at halftime.
