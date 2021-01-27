BOYS
MANASSAS PARK 61, WARREN COUNTY (OT): Jace Garza recorded 16 points, six rebounds, one block and four assists as the Cougars improved to 5-3.
Payton Simmons added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Collin Griffith 13 points and five rebounds and Cameron Dixon 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Manassas Park rallied from 12 points down in the fourth to take the lead with 10 seconds left. Warren County tied the game to send it into overtime.
SETON 78, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 37: Trey Bauer was 6 of 7 from the 3-point line and scored 22 first-half points for Seton (1-0, 8-3). Bauer finished with 24 points for the game.
Jack Vander Woude added 16, Andrew Nguyen 13 and Bobby Vander Woude 11. In his last three games, Bauer has gone 17 of 29 from the 3-point line in averaging 25 points a game.
HERITAGE 47, FAITH BAPTIST 45: Heritage rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the ODAC.
Faith jumped out to 31-9 halftime lead. With leading scorer Hayden James limited to five points in the first half and then sidelined in the third quarter because of an injury, sophomores Joel Antwi (18 points) and Aaron Sachise (10 points) sparked the comeback. Both totaled four steals each as Heritage closed the gap to 11 points going into the fourth.
James, Prince William County’s leading boys scorer, came back in the fourth to score 11 points and add two steals. His 10-foot baseline jumper with 30 seconds remaining provided the game-winning points.
Faith’s last-second attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.
GIRLS
OSBOURN PARK 52, JOHN CHAMPE 32: Maddie Scarborough led Osbourn Park (7-1, 8-1) with 14 points.
BRENTSVILLE 40, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 28: Alden Yergey tallied 18 points for Brentsville (3-3, 3-3).
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 49, SETON 39: Mary Pennefather led Seton (0-2, 4-4) with 13 points.
