Alden Yergey tallied a game-high 31 points Thursday as Brentsville High School's girls basketball team won at home with a 60-28 Class 3 Northwestern District victory over Skyline.
Yergey converted 12 field goals, including six from the 3-point line. For the game, Brentsville (2-1, 10-2) recorded 12 3-pointers.
Cara Vollmer had three to finish with 13 points and Macie Mayes also had three to finish with nine total points.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 54, OAKCREST 52: The Wolves won their third straight game over the last four days.
Sophia Ofosu led Saint John Paul the Great (7-8) with 20 points and junior Kailana Reed added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.