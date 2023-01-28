COLGAN 56, FOREST PARK 45: Nate Ament went for 28 points Friday as the visiting Sharks (4-4, 14-4) won their fifth straight.
The sophomore converted nine field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith added 13 points.
Winston Raford was Forest Park’s top scorer with 15 points. Brandon Edozie and Ethan Salvatierra each had 10 (7-2. 11-8).
BATTLEFIELD 60, OSBOURN 51: Maddux Tennant scored 15 points and Hasan Hammad 13 in the visiting Bobcats' Cedar Run District win. Battlefield is now 11-1 and 19-1.
Tey Barbour tallied 35 points and Brenden Ahlers 11 for Osbourn (4-7, 8-11). Barbour was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line and recorded nine field goals (three 3-pointers).
Down six with a minute left in the game, Osbourn was forced to foul. Battlefield responded by hitting seven of nine free throws. Osbourn trailed by as many as 14 before cutting the lead two four twice in the fourth quarter.
POTOMAC 58, HYLTON 48: The host Panthers rallied in the second half to win Friday’s Cardinal District game.
Potomac (8-1, 15-4) trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 18-4 in the third quarter.
BJ Fofana had 18 points, Kenny DeGuzman 15 and Jayden Harris 14 to lead Potomac, which now has sole possession of first place in the district following Forest Park’s loss Friday to Colgan.
Potomac shot 39 percent from the field, including gong 4 of 17 from the 3-point line. The Panthers were 14 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Michael Avendano led Hylton (0-9, 3-15) with 11 points.
PATRIOT 72, JOHN CHAMPE 43: Four players reached double figures for the Pioneers (12-0, 18-2) in their Cedar Run District win Friday.
Dezmond Hopkins totaled 14 points, Isaiah Vick 13, Jay Randall 12 and Nasir Coleman 10.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 88, WOODBRIDGE 66: Tavarres Riley recorded 27 points, Shamar Sisco 21 and EJ Reid 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles (6-3, 10-4) won on the road.
Riley had 12 field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Freedom overall had 32 field goals (4 3’s) and was 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.
For Woodbridge (2-6, 7-11), Torian Clark-Stewart scored 22 points followed by Nour Nabi with 12, Jabari Odoemenemi with 11 and Denzel Lambert with 10.
UNITY REED 53, OSBOURN PARK 46: Mahad Yusef scored 17 points, Charles Pargo 12 and Julian Shahateet 11 for Unity Reed (3-8, 4-15).
The game was tied at 14-all at halftime before Unity Reed outscored the Yellow Jackets (1-11, 4-16) 22-14 in the third quarter.
GAINESVILLE 63, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 51: Sean Panjsheeri led Gainesville (8-4, 15-5) with 17 points followed by Grant Polk with 15 and Moe Hayem with 10.
Polk also had 10 rebounds.
Gainesville led 27-24 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 20-9 in the third quarter.
BRENTSVILLE 79, MANASSAS PARK 25: Michael Okeneh had eight points for Manassas Park (0-5, 0-17).
