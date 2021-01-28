WOODBRIDGE 65, HYLTON 57: Shane Feden tallied 21 points, Mike Cooper 14 and Dylan Simmons 12 as the Vikings (8-1, 8-1) won their seventh straight.
For Hylton (5-5, 6-5), Kelby Garnett scored 19 points and Rodney Johnson 10.
POTOMAC 63, COLGAN 48: Larry Wright was 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line Wednesday to finish with a game-high 20 points as Potomac improved to 6-0 overall and in the Cardinal District. Lorin Hall added 10 points.
The Panthers were 21 of 31 from 2-point range and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Overall Potomac shot 54 percent from the field.
After leading 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, Potomac took control in the second by outscoring the Sharks 22-12.
For Colgan (3-2, 3-6), DJ Chandler had 13 points and Frank Brown and Chase Lundy 10 each.
PATRIOT 85, OSBOURN PARK 63: Chad Watson scored 18 points, Trey Nelson 17, Jacarius Randall 14 and Ellis Nayeri 11 for Patriot (7-1, 9-1). Randall was 7 of 7 from the field. Watson and Nelson combined for seven 3-pointers.
Patriot led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter before Osbourn Park came back in the second period to get within five at halftime 38-33.
But the Pioneers extended their lead in the third by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 29-9.
Carson Miller led Osbourn Park (0-7, 0-7) with 20 points followed by Cameron Cole with 16 and Rahim Woni with 13.
BATTLEFIELD 59, UNITY REED 35: Junior Bonsu scored 13 points, Brett Laster 12 and Tristen Olds 10 for Battlefield (5-3, 6-3).
Jalen Morrison scored nine points to lead Unity Reed (2-6, 2-7).
JOHN CHAMPE 65, OSBOURN 49: Anwar Molleur led Osbourn (1-3, 1-4) with 14 points.
