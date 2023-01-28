GAINESVILLE 50, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 8: Demi Gilliam recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.
Peyton White added 10 points for Gainesville (8-2, 18-2).
BATTLEFIELD 46, OSBOURN 38: Sofia Miller scored 14 points and Jules Bauer and Kayla Bigsby each had nine for Battlefield (3-7, 7-10).
Amiyana Williams led Osbourn (3-7, 9-10) with 12 points.
BRENTSVILLE 67, MANASSAS PARK 13: Alden Yergey scored 23 points to lead Brentsville (4-1, 13-4). Liz Rice added 10 points.
COLGAN 68, FOREST PARK 22: AJ Jones scored 13 points and Nadia Grant and Brianna Long 12 each to lead Colgan (6-2, 11-7).
Colgan was up 40-8 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 42, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 28: Gabby Jackson led Woodbridge (5-3, 6-12) with 15 points and Trinity Henderson added 12.
Kenneah DeGuzman had eight points and six assists for Freedom (5-4, 7-9).
POTOMAC 57, HYLTON 24: Lajayla Lipscomb had 15 points and Taylor Allen 10 as the host Panthers (9-0, 12-5) won their 12th straight.
SETON 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 21: Mary Pennefather scored 18 points, Theresa Lalli 14 and Bella Chau 12 for Seton (4-0, 14-5).
ST. ANNE’S BELFIELD 91, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 51: Nina Velandria and Maggie Cook each had nine points for John Paul (8-13).
SJPG kept it close in the beginning, trading leads in the first quarter for a bit and only being down by 7 after the first. Then STAB found their groove both inside the paint and with the 3 ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.