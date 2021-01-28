OSBOURN PARK 52, PATRIOT 38: Alex Harju and Hailey Kellogg each recorded 12 points to help Osbourn Park (8-1, 9-1) move into a first-place tie with Patriot in the Cedar Run District. The Yellow Jackets’ only other district loss this season was to the Pioneers.
The loss snapped Patriot’s eight-game winning streak. Freshman Ella Negron led the Pioneers (8-1, 8-3) with 10 points. Caitlin Blackman and Elena Bertrand, Patriot’s top two scorers, finished with a season low seven and four points.
BATTLEFIELD 40, UNITY REED 38 (OT): Anna Tekampe scored the game-winning basket off a layup with under a left minute in the extra period to help Battlefield improve to 3-6 in the Cedar Run District and 4-6 overall.
Kethia Ngeleza led the Bobcats with 14 points and Reese Burch added 10. Ngeleza who was 6 of 8 from the field, also recorded a team-high eight rebounds.
FOREST PARK 58, FREEDOM 45: Ebele Okuadido led Forest Park (6-0, 7-0) with 14 points. Belinda Glenn added 12, Angel Jones 10, and Luhani Adkins and Janiah Jones both added 9 points.
Kealea Johnson led Freedom (2-6, 2-8) with 12 points and Fatima Akinyei added 11.
Forest Park hosts Colgan Friday in a matchup between the Cardinal District’s top teams. Both have undefeated district records.
WOODBRIDGE 46, HYLTON 18: Amani Melendez led Woodbridge (3-5, 3-5) with 20 points.
