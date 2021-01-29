GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 42, SKYLINE 34: Alden Yergey and Cara Vollmer scored all of Brentsville’s points Thursday in a Class 3 Northwestern District win. The Tigers are now 4-3.
Yergey totaled 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and Vollmer 17, including going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
BOYS
JOHN CHAMPE 78, UNITY REED 66: Jalen Morrison and Brandon Pritchett each had 13 for Unity Reed (2-7, 2-8).
HIGHLAND 67, SETON 31: Andrew Nguyen led Seton (8-4) with 12 points and Patrick Nguyen had 11. Highland outscored Seton 21-2 in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.