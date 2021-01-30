BATTLEFIELD 66, PATRIOT 62: Tristen Olds and Junior Bonsu combined for 46 points Friday as the Bobcats beat the Pioneers for their fourth straight win.
Olds finished with a game-high 25 points, including 12 off 3-pointers. Bonsu had 21 points, including going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Overall, Battlefield shot 57 percent from the field (14 of 22 from 2-point range and 7 of 15 from the 3-point line). The Bobcats were also 17 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Patriot, which entered the game tied for first with John Champe in the Cedar Run District, led 39-30 at halftime. Battlefield outscored the Pioneers 15-7 in the third and 21-16 in the fourth.
Trey Nelson led Patriot with 24 points and Chad Watson and Ellis Nayeri each had 12.
Patriot (7-2, 9-2) plays its final regular-season game Monday, while Battlefield (6-3, 7-3) wraps up Tuesday.
OSBOURN PARK 52, OSBOURN 44: Cameron Cole scored 19 points and Carson Miller 12 as the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-7) won their first game of the season. Cole had six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Miller had four field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
FOREST PARK 51, COLGAN 48: Forest Park (4-5, 4-5) was led by Tyler Smith with 19 points and 7 rebounds. KC Clark scored 13 and Kayden Pickett added 10 points to round out the double figure scorers for the Bruins.
For Colgan (3-6, 3-7), DJ Chandler scored 20 points.
TABERNACLE BAPTIST ACADEMY 54, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 49: Hayden James scored 32 points and added seven steals for Heritage Christian (3-1, 4-4).
Heritage, missing three starters, led 18-15 after the end of the first quarter. James finished with 17 points in the first half.
Tabernacle outscored Heritage 17-2 in the third quarter as Heritage battled foul trouble with only seven players.
