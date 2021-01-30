COLGAN 45, FOREST PARK 40: The Sharks remain the only undefeated team in the Cardinal District following Friday’s win over the Bruins.
Kennedy Fuller scored 15 points and Alyssa Andrews 12 as Colgan (8-0, 9-2) converted 14 of 22 free-throws. Andrews also added 22 rebounds. She is now two away from 1,000 for her career. Andrews has already scored 1,000 points in her four-year varsity career.
Janiah Jones led Forest Park (6-1, 7-1) with 12 points. The Bruins were 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. Forest Park led 15-14 at halftime.
PATRIOT 57, BATTLEFIELD 38: Senior Kiley Smith and junior Elena Bertrand each had 10 points as Patriot improved to 9-1 in the Cedar Run District and 9-3 overall.
Caitlin Blackman added six points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals, including five in the first quarter.
For Battlefield (3-7, 4-7), Kethia Ngeleza had 19 points and Reese Burch 14.
Patriot will play Osbourn Park Tuesday at Osbourn (6:30 p.m.) in a playback game to determine the Cedar Run District's No. 1 seed going into regionals. Both teams have one loss in the district.
FREEDOM 50, WOODBRIDGE 46: Sophia Lahlou had 17 points and five assists, Fathia Akinyemi recorded 14 points and four assists and Keala Johnson eight points and nine assists for Freedom (3-6, 3-8).
Amani Melendez led Woodbridge (3-6, 3-6) with 20 points.
