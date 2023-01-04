FOREST PARK 67, COLGAN 58: Four Bruins reached double figures Tuesday as Forest Park remained unbeaten in the Cardinal District.
Junior guard Roman Hendrix led the Bruins (3-0, 6-5) with 18 points, sophomore Brandon Edozie had 13 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots, sophomore point guard Ethan Salvatierra had 12 points, eight assists and three steals and senior Winston Raford had 12 points.
For Colgan (0-2, 8-2), Nate Ament had 18 points (15 of five 3-pointers), Skyler Smith 16 and Elijah Robinson 12.
POTOMAC 71, HYLTON 34: Jayden Harris scored 22 points, Tyree Hargett 12 and TJ Bethea 11 to lead Potomac (3-0, 10-2).
The Panthers jumped out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead over the Bulldogs (0-3, 3-9) and went into halftime leading 39-12.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 80, WOODBRIDGE 64: Denzel Lambert was the leading scorer for Woodbridge (0-2, 5-5) with 14 points. Torian Clark-Stewart added 12.
BATTLEFIELD 59, GAINESVILLE 55: Ryan Derderian scored 14 points and Manny King and Hasan Hammad 10 each in the visiting Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Battlefield (5-0, 13-0) recorded 21 field goals (including two 3-pointers) and was 15 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Gainesville (3-2, 9-3) totaled eight 3-pointers and was 5 of 12 from the free-throw line. Trevor Moody tallied a team-high 16 points.
PATRIOT 54, OSBOURN 43: The host Pioneers (4-0, 7-2) outscored the Eagles (2-3, 6-7) 18-7 in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Cedar Run District win.
Jay Randall led Patriot with 15 points. Isaiah Vick had 11 and Dezmond Hopkins 10.
Osbourn, which led 27-21 at halftime, got 16 points from Tavyahn Faison and 15 points and 14 rebounds from Tey Barbour. This was Barbour’s fourth straight game recording a double-double.
The Eagles were 12 of 15 from the free-throw line; Patriot 3 of 5.
SETON 57, MANASSAS PARK 16: Steph Barber was 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 15 points to lead Seton (7-4).
Seton was up 32-7 at halftime and converted nine 3-pointers for the game.
Jordan McGlown had six points for Manassas Park (0-9).
BETHEL ACADEMY 84, TPLS ACADEMY 53: Manassas-based Bethel Academy (3-7) jumped out to a 38-26 lead at half time behind 18 points 5 rebounds from Jordan Reed who finished the game with 25 points and 9 rebounds on a near perfect 12/13 shooting.
Bethel was also led by 6'9" swing man Deng Wutchok who finished with 26 points 8 rebounds on 12/14 shooting. Point guard Aimane Elbouzzaui added 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 53, UNITY REED 45: Mahad Yusuf had 14 points, Charles Pargo 11 and Armond Kenberg 10 as the Lions fell to 0-5 in the Cedar Run District and 1-12 overall.
