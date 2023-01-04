SETON 79, ST. STEPHEN’S AND ST. AGNES 26: Seton was 13 of 18 from the 3-point line in Tuesday’s win.
Lilly Vander Woude totaled 20 points and was 7 of 8 from the field, including going 5 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Mary Pennefather added 18 points, Norah Burgess 13 and Lucy Pennefather 11 as Seton improved to 9-4.
Seton was up 27-4 at the end of the first quarter and was 31 of 49 overall from the field.
OSBOURN PARK 68, JOHN CHAMPE 12: Freshman Keyarah Rainey was the leading scorer for Osbourn Park (4-1, 10-2) with 17 points. She also had five steals.
Senior Kori Cole scored 15 points and senior Alana Powell had 11.
GAINESVILLE 61, BATTLEFIELD 27: Peyton White, Demi Gilliam and Aashi Chhabra all scored 11 points as the Cardinals (3-1, 10-1) won their sixth straight.
Madison McKenzie rounded out the double-digit individual scoring for Gainesville with 10 points. The Cardinals recorded eight 3-pointers led by Chhabra with three.
For Battlefield (1-3, 5-6), Sofia Miller scored nine points.
PATRIOT 56, OSBOURN 24: The visiting Pioneers scored 17 straight points in the first half to take a 28-6 lead with one minute left before halftime in the eventual Cedar Run District win.
Junior Ella Negron scored 16 of Patriot’s 30 first-half points and finished with 18 for the game. She was 8 of 14 from the field and added seven rebounds.
Senior Addisyn Banks contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and senior Sydnee Smith had 11 points and five rebounds as Patriot improved to 2-1 in the district and 7-4 overall.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 55, WOODBRIDGE 41: Kenneah Deguzman led Freedom (2-1, 4-4) with 19 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Keilana Johnson added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
POTOMAC 49, HYLTON 31: Lajayla Lipscomb scored 22 points and Taylor Allen 11 as Potomac (3-0, 6-5) won its sixth straight.
COLGAN 52, FOREST PARK 16: Bea Quiroz led Colgan (2-0, 7-5) with 16 points, 12 off 3-pointers. The Sharks converted seven 3’s for the game and were up 24-12 at halftime.
