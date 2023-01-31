BOYS
OSBOURN 69, UNITY REED 52: Behind the play of Tey Barbour (28 points), Tavyahn Faison (19) and Rayan Al-Ahkras (12), the visiting Eagles (5-7, 9-11) went on a 14-2 run late in the third quarter to break open Monday’s Cedar Run District game for the eventual win.
GIRLS
SETON 74, CHELSEA 24: Mary Pennefather scored 20 points and Lucy Pennefather 18 for Seton (15-5).
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 59, OAKCREST 35: John Paul (4-0, 9-13) was able to hold Oakcrest to just 1 point in the first quarter, having a 12-1 lead.
The Wolves continued on with the defensive pressure throughout the game, causing Oakcrest to make 28 turnovers. Jamie Velandria led the way with 17 points and six steals.
Nina Velandria had 12 points and four assists and Saleema Tinner had 12 points and eight rebounds.
