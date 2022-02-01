BOYS
PATRIOT 69, GAINESVILLE 35: Dezmond Hopkins was 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line Monday to finish with 16 points as the host Pioneers improved to 10-0 in the Cedar Run District and 16-0 overall.
Jay Randall added 10 point on 5 of 8 shooting from the field.
For the game, Patriot was 28 of 56 from the field, including going 7 of 16 from the 3-point line, and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.
The Pioneers led 44-22 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals (2-8, 7-11) 15-0 in the third quarter.
BATTLEFIELD 65, UNITY REED 52: For Unity Reed (2-8, 6-12), Ja’len Morrison had 15 points and Ja’shaun Morrison had 11.
GIRLS
SETON 78, TRINIITY CHRISTIAN 26: Mary Pennefather was 6 of 8 from the field, including going 5 of 5 from the 3-point line, and was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line to total 25 points in Seton’s Virginia Christian Athletic Conference victory Monday.
Lily Vander Woude and Jackie Hugo added 13 points apiece and Norah Burgess and Theresa Lalli 10 points apiece. Seton improves to 2-0 in the conference and 3-3 overall.
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 53, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 52 (OT): Kailana Reed scored 12 points, Sophia Ofosu 11 and Jamie Velandria 8 in the Wolves’ Virginia Christian Athletic Conference loss.
Fredericksburg Christian was 29 of 34 from the free-throw line and Saint John Paul the Great (2-1 in conference, 7-9 overall) was 8 of 13.
