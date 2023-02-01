POTOMAC 72, COLGAN 69: The visiting Panthers (9-1, 16-4) outscored the Sharks 27-18 in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Cardinal District win.
Jayden Harris had 23 points for Potomac, TJ Bethea 15 and Peter Mitchell 14.
Potomac shot 48 percent from the field overall and was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. Colgan was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Skyler Smith led Colgan (4-5, 14-5) with 22 points followed by Eann Pennix and Nate Ament who each had 20.
PATRIOT 77, OSBOURN 64: Jay Randall was 7 of 7 for 2-point field goals and finished with 20 points overall to lead the visiting Pioneers (13-0, 19-2).
Nasir Coleman added 19 points and Dezmond Hopkins 12.
For the game, Patriot shot 57 percent from the field, including going 22 of 34 from 2-point range. The Pioneers led 34-26 at halftime.
For Osbourn (5-8, 9-12), Tey Barbour scored 32 points. The junior was 17 of 19 from the free-throw line and converted six field goals, including three, 3-pointers. Barbour scored his 1,000th career point and now has 1,015.
Brenden Ahlers added 17. For the game, Osbourn was 24 of 33 from the free-throw line.
BATTLEFIELD 59, GAINESVILLE 53: Hassan Hamad finished as the host Bobcats improved Tuesday to 12-1 in the Cedar Run District and 20-1 overall.
Four players reached double figures for Gainesville (9-4, 16-5). Sean Panjsheeri had 17, Trevor Moody 12 and Grant Polk and Moe Hayem 10 each.
Battlefield led 31-24 at halftime.
WOODBRIDGE 62, HYLTON 51: Jabari Odoemenem scored 20 points, Mike Smith 14 and Dylan Simmons 10 as the Vikings (3-6, 8-11) won on the road.
FOREST PARK 61, GAR-FIELD 54: Sophomore Ethan Salvatierra led Forest Park (8-2, 12-8) with 18 points. Roman Hendrix had 15 and Brandon Edozie 13.
Daunte Williams had 22 points and Chris Barnes 16 for Gar-Field (3-6, 4-12).
Forest Park led 34-28 at halftime.
SETON 69, TRINITY MEADOW VIEW 43: Patrick Nguyen had 16 points, Gus Irving 15, Steph Barber 13 and Cole Compton 12 for Seton (12-6).
WILLIAM MONROE 59, MANASSAS PARK 38: Jordan McGlawn led Manassas Park (0-6, 0-18) with 10 points.
